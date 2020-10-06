Recently, on September 9, Poonam Pandey surprised everyone by sharing photos on social media. Even more surprised when both of them went to Goa soon after the wedding and Poonam Pandey accused her husband Sam Bombay of assaulting them. Not only this, Poonam filed a police complaint against Sam and Sam was taken into custody by the police. However, now seeing the video Poonam has shared, it seems that the love between the two is intact.

‘Mr and Mrs Bombay’

Poonam Pandey has shared a cute video on her Instagram, in which she is also seen with her husband Sam Bombay. While sharing this video, he wrote, ‘Mr and Mrs Bombay’. In the video, Poonam is seen enjoying relaxed moments in her husband’s arms.



Loving things between the two

In this video, Sam is telling Poonam how your head looks so small compared to me, to which Poonam also responds to him lovingly and says- Because your head is big.

Both were seen going on honeymoon

Poonam was seen in public for the first time after her marriage a few days ago. Poonam was at the airport and was going for a honeymoon with her husband. Poonam’s style was completely changed. Poonam was seen in the color of an all-new bride, Mangalasutra in her neck, bangles in her hand and vermilion was very much stuck on her.

‘Everything is fine with us now’

Recently in an interaction with ETimes, Poonam had told that everything is fine between them and both are going to make a new beginning. Poonam said, “We try to end the disputes between us.” Meanwhile Sam said, ‘Everything is all right. Now everything is fine between us. Agreeing with this, Poonam said, “We are together once again.”



Poonam said- we are madly in love with each other

Poonam said, ‘You know? We both love each other dearly. We are madly in love with each other. And don’t marriages like this happen at weddings? ‘ Did Poonam and Sam compromise families? In response Poonam said, ‘Absolutely, families are very important. But we have solved all this at our level.

Poonam talked about breaking the marriage

While talking about the incident of assault, Poonam told in conversation with ETimes that she will break her marriage with Sam. He had told how things got so bad after an argument. Poonam had said, ‘Sam and I had an argument, which escalated and they started killing me. They strangled me and I thought I would die. They hit my face, pulled my hair and hit my head on the edge of the bed. They made me sit on my knees and tortured me.