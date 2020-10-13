On 9 September, Poonam Pandey shared the news of her marriage to her fans and shared a lot of pictures with husband Sam Bombay. However, a week after their marriage, Poonam filed a police complaint against Sam, both of whom were in Goa at the time. Sam was taken into custody by the police. However, all is well now and Poonam Pandey is once again enjoying her happy life.

Poonam Pandey has shared an amazing dance video of hers. In this video, she is seen dancing to Justin Bieber’s song. In this dance video she is seen giving killer moves and looks quite happy.



Earlier, Poonam shared another video with husband Sam Bombay, in which the two were seen talking to each other in love.



In an interaction with ETimes, both Poonam and Sam have confirmed that everything is fine between them and this couple is going to make a fresh start. Poonam said, “We try to end the disputes between us.” Meanwhile Sam said, ‘Everything is all right. Now everything is fine between us. Agreeing with this, Poonam said, “We are together once again.”

Poonam further said, ‘You know? We both love each other dearly. We are madly in love with each other. And don’t these kinds of fights take place at weddings? ‘ Did Poonam and Sam compromise families? In response Poonam said, ‘Absolutely, families are very important. But we have solved all this at our level.