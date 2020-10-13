Earlier, Poonam shared another video with husband Sam Bombay, in which the two were seen talking to each other in love.
In an interaction with ETimes, both Poonam and Sam have confirmed that everything is fine between them and this couple is going to make a fresh start. Poonam said, “We try to end the disputes between us.” Meanwhile Sam said, ‘Everything is all right. Now everything is fine between us. Agreeing with this, Poonam said, “We are together once again.”
Poonam further said, ‘You know? We both love each other dearly. We are madly in love with each other. And don’t these kinds of fights take place at weddings? ‘ Did Poonam and Sam compromise families? In response Poonam said, ‘Absolutely, families are very important. But we have solved all this at our level.
