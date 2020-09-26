Poonam Pandey has been in the news these days due to her decision to first marry, then honeymoon and now husband Sam Bombay. Poonam’s husband Sam Bombay was arrested by Goa Police recently after allegations of assault and harassment. The police also arrested Sam, but they later found Bell.

Poonam decided to break her marriage after the incident. Now during an interview, Poonam Pandey has said, ‘Sam has been fighting with me for the last year and a half. I thought that everything would be fine after marriage, but it did not happen. My life is ruined. ‘

Poonam has said, ‘My husband once hit me so badly that my brain was damaged. I was hospitalized for several days. My face was swollen, there were marks on my body. Sam has deleted all my photos from his Instagram while I have not done anything because I thought everything will be alright in the end.

Poonam further said that, now Sam is apologizing and crying, asking him to withdraw the FIR. Poonam Pandey secretly married Sam about 14 days ago. Both of them had informed their fans by posting on social media a few days after the wedding. Poonam shared the photo of the wedding and wrote, ‘I want to spend the next seven births with you too.’ While sharing the photo, Sam wrote, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Bombay.’