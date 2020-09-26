Poonam Pandey made allegations of physical harassment, intimidation and assault against her husband Sam just days after the wedding. Now Poonam told during a recent interview that Sam has beaten her several times.

Poonam Pandey said in an interview to Spotboye, ‘Sam has been fighting with me for the last year and a half. I thought that everything would be alright after marriage, but that did not happen. My life is ruined He used to beat me every day. ‘ Poonam was asked when you dissaid that you would complain to Sam’s police, to which the actress said, ‘I did not dispose. Actually, when the staff of the hotel where we were staying heard the voice from our room, they saw that Sam had beaten me. My face was swollen, there were marks on my body. He decided to join the police and I was angry at that time, so I took legal action against him.

Poonam also stated during this time that Sam had hit him so badly that he had suffered brain injury recently. The actress was hospitalized for several days.

Poonam further said, ‘Sam has deleted all my photos from his Instagram account while I have not done anything because I thought everything will be alright in the end. I read some articles in which it was written that I earn money through him while the truth is that he makes money by selling my videos’.

Poonam told that now Sam is apologizing and crying, asking him to withdraw the FIR. Please tell that Poonam and Sam got married on 10 September. Both shared information on the wedding on social media. Both used to share bold photos with each other on social media.