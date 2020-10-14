Actress Poonam Pandey is in discussion with Sam Bombay these days. She often shares her videos with her husband. Recently Poonam has shared a new video of her, which is going viral on social media. In the video, she is seen dancing to the song Yami of pop singer Justin Bieber.

In the video, Poonam is making fans crazy with her killer style. This video is being fiercely liked and shared. Fans are sharing heart and fire emoji on Poonam’s video. The actress posted the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption- Yami.

Earlier, Poonam shared a video of her with husband Sam Bombay in which both of them appeared in style. Posting the video, Poonam wrote in the caption, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Bombay.’ In the video, Sam asks Poonam how your head looks so small, to which Poonam affectionately replies to him- because your head is big. Both of them showed good bonding in the video.

Let us tell you that after marriage Poonam lodged an FIR against her husband Sam in Canacona, Goa. Poonam had made allegations against Sam of physical harassment, intimidation and assault. However, everything has been settled between the two now. Recently, in an interaction with E-Times, Poonam had told that everything is fine between them now. Poonam said, “We try to end the disputes between us.” Meanwhile Sam said, ‘Now everything is all right between us.’ Agreeing on this, Poonam said, “We are together once again.”