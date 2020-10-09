Actress Poonam Pandey has been in the news for the past few days for the news of her marriage and FIR against her husband Sam Bombay, but now it seems that everything has been settled between the two. Recently, Poonam shared a video on social media, in which she is seen in a romantic style with husband Sam Bombay.

Posting this video, Poonam wrote in the caption, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Bombay.’ In the video, Sam asks Poonam how your head looks so small, to which Poonam responds to him affectionately – because your head is big. The bonding of both is clearly visible in the video. This video is being fiercely liked and shared.

It is to be known that some time ago Poonam lodged an FIR against her husband Sam in Canacona, Goa. Poonam had made allegations against Sam of physical harassment, intimidation and assault. However, everything has been settled between the two. Recently, in an interaction with E-Times, Poonam had told that everything is fine between them now. Poonam said, “We try to end the disputes between us.” Meanwhile Sam said, ‘Now everything is all right between us.’ Agreeing on this, Poonam said, “We are together once again.”

Earlier, Poonam Pandey said in an interview to Spotboye, “Sam has been fighting with me for the last year and a half. I thought that everything would be alright after marriage, but that did not happen. My life is ruined He used to beat me every day. ‘ Poonam was asked when did you decide that you would complain to Sam’s police.

On this, the actress said, ‘I did not dispose. Actually, when the staff of the hotel where we were staying heard the voice from our room, they saw that Sam had beaten me. My face was swollen, there were marks on my body. He decided to join the police and I was angry at that time, so I took legal action against him. Poonam had also said during this time that recently Sam had hit her so badly that she was bruised. The actress was hospitalized for several days.