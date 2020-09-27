Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay, who got married a few days ago on 9 September, were in the news last week. In fact, after marriage, the couple went to Goa where their debate between them reached the fight. After this, Poonam filed a police complaint against Sam and Sam was taken into custody by the police. Now this couple is once again in the discussion because shortly before Sam Bombay shared another picture of himself with Poonam, after which it is said that once again everything is fine between the two.

Poonam and Sam confirmed

When our colleague Etaimes approached Poonam about this, both she and Sam have confirmed that everything is fine between them now and this couple is going to make a fresh start. Poonam said, “We try to end the disputes between us.” Meanwhile Sam said, ‘Everything is all right. Now everything is fine between us. Agreeing with this, Poonam said, “We are together once again.”

Poonam further said, ‘You know? We both love each other dearly. We are madly in love with each other. And don’t these kinds of fights take place at weddings? ‘ Did Poonam and Sam compromise families? In response Poonam said, ‘Absolutely, families are very important. But we have solved all this at our level. Sam has said that he and Poonam will be returning to Mumbai soon and Poonam said that she is very happy.



Did you play for Bigg Boss 14?

The fight between Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay is seen by people as false and saying that Poonam did it only to stay in the news so that she can be a part of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. In response Poonam said, ‘Absolutely not. I am not going to Bigg Boss 14. I am too young for the Bigg Boss show. ‘



First Poonam Pandey said about getting divorced

In an interview with ETimes, Poonam told that she will break her marriage with Sam. He told how the matter went so bad after an argument. Poonam says, ‘Sam and I had an argument, which escalated and they started beating me. They strangled me and I thought I would die. They hit my face, pulled my hair and hit my head on the edge of the bed. They made me sit on my knees and tortured me. Poonam told that she was able to free herself somehow and immediately ran from the room. The people of the hotel called the police and took them. I got a complaint lodged against him. Poonam also revealed that she has been in an abusive relationship with Sam from the very beginning. Now they have decided not to go back and break the marriage.

