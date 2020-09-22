Poonam Pandey is embroiled in problems as soon as her married life starts. On September 10, Poonam was secretly married to boyfriend Sam Bombay, while on Tuesday, her husband has been arrested in Goa. There are allegations of molestation, intimidation and assault against Sam Bombay.

Husband beat up on Monday night

According to a police complaint, Poonam Pandey was shooting a film in Kanakona village in South Goa. This incident happened only then. According to Kanakaona police station inspector Tukaram Chavan, Poonam has stated in her complaint that her husband was molested and beaten up by her husband on Monday night. Not only this, Poonam also said that Sam Bombay has also threatened him of the consequences.

Sam Bombay will have a medical test

Her husband Sam Bombay has been arrested after Poonam’s complaint. He now has a medical test, after which Sam will be produced in court.

The wedding was announced on social media



Let us know that this secretly married couple had announced marriage on September 10 on social media. After this, Poonam and Sam were spotted at Mumbai Airport. Both reached Goa for a honeymoon.



