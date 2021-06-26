Celebration of a ‘baby shower’ on a private terrace in Barcelona. HELLO PLACE

Terraces, swimming pools, gardens, gyms, kitchens, photographic studios, commercial premises, event rooms and even caves. The list of places that are offered on different platforms for rent by the hour is extensive. The business is experiencing a boom, supported by the rise in both supply and demand. The model, which allows a luxurious, curious, comfortable or unique space to be booked instantly and online —often unattainable in any other way— has found its way into Spain. Everyone wins, because for these whims of a few hours many owners cash out. Happiness has a price, although it is not too high.

The most profitable market is that of swimming pools, which already showed its pull last year, when the restrictions due to the covid were much more pronounced than today. At the time, the formula was quite unknown in Spain. This summer, reservations have skyrocketed, especially in large cities and since the state of alarm ended on May 9.

In fact, this year the range of options has been opened: pools can be rented at night and some owners of apartments in neighborhoods have put their right to the community pool for rent. One of them announces it like this: “For the entire summer season, ideal for families.” It is in the Prosperidad neighborhood (Madrid) and the price is two euros for half a day and person, four euros for the whole day. The announcement, on the Swimmy portal, warns that the owner will not be present during the rental.

“People are still looking for a safe, private and exclusive place. This 2021 season we hope to multiply the bookings by 10 compared to the last one ”, says Estefanía Leyva, communication director of Swimmy Spain. Is start-up French, which was born in 2017, has 450 pools available for rent in Spain and 140,000 users. The firm, which has just launched its app to reserve pools, continues with its expansion plan in the United States (with more than 11 million private pools), Italy and Germany.

Owners can make their facilities profitable by earning up to 8,000 euros per season, calculates Leyva. Last minute rentals represent up to 70% of the billing. Those who demand these spaces do so to celebrate a birthday, a family reunion, a bachelorette party, or simply to spend a few hours soaking and much better if they also have a garden and barbecue. “What the client is most looking for is a villa with a pool and garden, spacious and comfortable,” says Leyva.

Prices range from 10 euros per person for half a day to 50 euros, depending on the location, the size of the garden and if you have a barbecue, wifi, sun loungers, area chill-out or tennis court. The average price is 15 euros per person (half a day) and 20 euros for a full day. The firm acknowledges that prices have risen slightly due to high demand, but only in large cities.

Holaplace, an hourly rental platform, also accounts for the increase in bookings, although its strength is the terraces and private spaces for events, either for individuals or professionals. “Now that the restrictions have disappeared in almost the entire country, our proposal is more attractive than before, so we have grown in spaces and in demand,” explains Freddy Torres, co-founder of the company, which has just opened a market in Malaga and Seville and has his eye on Zaragoza and Asturias.

The strongest demand in summer is for terraces in penthouses and gardens with swimming pools that have a barbecue, shaded area and refrigerator. “The terraces in the center of the city, regardless of their size or decoration, are the most sought after,” says Torres. In winter the demand changes and focuses on original spaces, such as caves or historic houses.

The events that, in general, bring together 20 or 25 people and have an average duration of five hours, cost 35 euros per hour. Although many exceed 60 euros. The platform offers a “beautiful manor house from the early twentieth century in the heart of Barcelona” for 66 euros and capacity for up to 40 people.

The boom in the hourly rental market in Spain is being the breeding ground for the birth of new companies. Spathio was created in Barcelona in September 2020, in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic, by the hand of entrepreneurs Pol Hevia and Joaquim Tresserra. The firm has grown 300% since January 2021. “With just three clicks it is intended to facilitate companies and individuals the rental of charming and original places for productions, events, company dinners, workshops (workshops), movie locations for a shoot or baby shower (baby’s party). They are rented from swimming pools to farmhouses and other privileged environments, ”says Pool.

Its strength is the commercial spaces that are currently unused and that e-commerce companies are renting a lot. “They have photo sessions and activities every so often, so we bet on giving them the right place easily for each job they have to do,” says Hevia. Of the 600 different locations they have in Madrid and Barcelona. The firm has gone from having 26 bookings in January to more than 80 in May. Present in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​its objective is to end the year with a presence throughout Spain.

Furniture by months

It is not for hours, but for months. The rental of furniture is making a place in Spain. The multinational Ikea has opted for this business route in two ways. On the one hand, it has launched a furniture rental service for businesses and freelancers. At the end of the contract, which is usually 24 to 48 months, the customer can buy the furniture or return it. For example, for a project valued at 2,400 euros and 24 months of rent, the monthly cost would be between 55 and 110 euros, depending on the chosen modality.

“So far the greatest interest has been shown by companies that want to offer better facilities to their employees in offices and companies in the real estate sector that furnish rental, holiday or student residences”, they point out in the Swedish firm.

On the other hand, it has launched the rental of furniture to individuals, thanks to an agreement with the company renting Rentchester. For five euros a month it is possible to subscribe to an ergonomic telework pack and for 52 euros a month a complete home can be furnished. At the end of the subscription, the options are to extend the plan, keep the furniture or return it and have someone else enjoy it after a cleaning and restoration process.