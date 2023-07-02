Summer has arrived and here are three very different films that have swimming pools as a common link. Of course, the history of cinema is also full of pools, but in these three they are a leading element. They are ‘The pool’, ‘The swimmer’ and ‘School of Mermaids’. And it is convenient not to forget ‘The twilight of the gods’, which has already been discussed in this section.

Available in Filmin Jacques Deray’s Pool (1969)

Starring Alain Delon, Romy Schneider, Maurice Ronet, Jane Birkin, Paul Crauchet and Steve Eckhardt.

Romy Schneider, Alan Delon and a swimming pool. Halfway between the police and the psychological drama, it is a film that once raised a certain scandal and that today seems like child’s play. Alan Delon and Romy Schneider, when they had already interrupted the sentimental relationship they had between 1958 and 1963, got together again to star in this film that has a very young Jane Birkin as the third character. It is a story about the relationship between a couple of lovers with an ex-lover of hers and his daughter, all within the framework of a residence with a swimming pool.

Jean-Paul (Alain Delon), a writer; and Marianne (Romy Schneider), his girlfriend, are on vacation at a friend’s villa. There is a certain tension in her relationship that turns Marianne on: the film opens with a scene where they are together by the villa pool and she urges him to scratch her back. He does as she asks, but then he throws her into the pool and jumps in after her. In a later scene, he takes a branch from her and uses it to whip her, increasing the force with which she does it until the scene cuts out. Harry (Maurice Ronet), an old friend and record producer who was Marianne’s lover before Jean-Paul, comes to visit and surprises the couple by bringing his 18-year-old daughter Penelope (Jane Birkin), whose existence they did not know. previously.

The four of them stay together and Harry seduces Marianne as the days go by. Mocking Jean-Paul for giving up writing professionally to work in advertising, Harry drinks heavily and throws a surprise party while Jean-Paul, who is an alcoholic, stays sober. Meanwhile, it becomes clear that Penelope neither likes nor respects her father, whom she has barely known growing up. Soon the tension will begin to grow between the four of them and, under an apparent cordiality, a climate of jealousy, crossed glances and suspicions will be created. She and Jean-Paul grow closer and spend a day alone by the sea. That night, while the women are sleeping, the two men finally confront each other. Harry falls into the pool and is too drunk to swim. Jean-Paul, who has also been drinking, at first stops him from getting out of the water, then deliberately pushes Harry and holds him down until he drowns.

He covers up the crime by hiding Harry’s wet clothes, making it look like an accident. After the funeral, a police inspector visits the house more than once. He confides in Marianne her reasons for doubting that it was an accident. Jean-Paul confesses everything to Marianne and she goes to see the evidence that would have given him away, but the police abandon the investigation without Marianne telling the truth. Marianne takes Penelope to the airport and sees her off to return to her mother. She and Jean-Paul are about to leave the villa when she tells him that they won’t be leaving together. She calls for a taxi, but he puts his hand on the phone, ends the call, and silences her. In the end, neither of them leaves that day, and in the final shot of the film they stand side by side looking out the window at the pool, and then embrace.

The director Jacques Deray knew how to create a growing tension between the characters, dissecting with a surgeon’s pulse the shady paths of desire, which will end in tragedy. The film was remade in 2015, ‘Blinded by the Sun’, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton, Matthias Schoenaerts and Dakota Johnson, which is loosely based on ‘The Pool’. Also the 2003 film ‘The Pool’, by François Ozon, has some points in common with Deray’s film. Its premiere in Spain took place (duly censored) on November 11, 1969.

Available on Flimin, and for rent on Apple TV Frank Perry’s The Swimmer (1968)

Janet Landgard and Burt Lancaster.



Starring Burt Lancaster, Janet Landgard, Janice Rule, Cornelia Otis Skinner, House Jameson, Louise Troy, Tony Bickley, Marge Champion, Nancy Cushman, and Kim Hunter

Here there is not just one pool, but many. Burt Lancaster resumed his activity as a jumper from his pre-film beginnings in one of the most personal and also risky projects, where he plays a man who swims through the pools of all the estates of his wealthy friends, receiving a gift from them. unequal treatment.

At a pool party in the outskirts of a Connecticut city on a summery Sunday morning, Ned Merrill (Burt Lancaster) decides to swim home, past the pools of his friends who catch him on the way. Absent for a long time, he is welcomed in some of them, while in others he is stunned by the treatment he receives. Mrs. Hammar (Cornelia Otis Skinner) throws him off her property, at the Hooper home, young Julie (Janet Landgard), who used to babysit Merrill’s daughters, is a bikini-clad beauty. Admitting that there was a time when she fell madly in love with him, she Julie accompanies him on part of her journey. Henry (Dolph Sweet) and Grace Biswangers (Louise Troy) call Ned a burglar and kick him out of the party they’re having. Chester Hallorans (House Jameson), who practices nudism, breathes easy when he doesn’t ask for money. Shirley Abbott (Janice Rule), his old girlfriend, violently throws him out when he tries to relive the past. In the common pool, some merchants from the city remind him that he owes them money and, what is worse, they tell him that his own daughters laugh at him behind his back. It has gotten dark, and when Ned finally reaches his house, after eight miles, the door is rusty, the house dark, and the door locked.

A very representative film of what was the ‘new American cinema’ of the 80s, erected as a fable around the philosophy of personal success, so dear to the American mentality, it is a film directed by Frank Perry (‘Duel to death in OK corral’, ‘Monsignor), although it was Sydney Pollack, who does not appear in the credits, who contributed decisively to the filming of the film. ‘El nadador’ premiered in Spain on January 17, 1969.

Available for rent on Apple TV ‘School for Mermaids’ by George Sidney (1944)



Image from ‘School of Mermaids’.



Starring Red Skelton, Esther Williams, Basil Rathbone, Bill Goodwin, Jean Porter and Nana Bryant

MGM’s aquatic musical, a symbol of the most kitch cinema and a huge box office success in Spain at the time, where it was rerun numerous times. It is one of the most famous “water” musicals at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, with Esther Williams in the role of a student in love with a songwriter while rehearsing beautiful synchronized dance choreographies in the pool. It contains numerous and spectacular scenes of aquatic ballet, an artistic direction by Cedric Gibbons and a lot of music, from Xavier Cugat’s orchestra to Ethel Smith’s organ, passing through the voice of Colombian baritone Carlos Ramírez or jazz and swing trumpeter Harry James.

Caroline is a young water lover and swimming teacher who has left her job in New Jersey to marry Steve Elliot (Red Skelton), a songwriter from California, and begin working together on aquatic choreography. Everything is going well until Maria Dorango (Jacquline Dalya) appears at the wedding itself, stating that Steve is her husband, with whom she has three children. This is nothing more than a ploy by George Adams (Basil Rathbone), a Broadway producer who wants Steve not to marry and to continue writing a musical, but Caroline believes it blindly and, angry, decides to break up with Steve and return to her teaching position in New Jersey. Steve sets out to find her, and a legal loophole allows the man to enroll as one of her students.

‘School for Mermaids’ was the film that brought Esther Williams to stardom thanks to her dancing skills in the water, and contains a skilful mix of musical numbers, swimming pools, romance and humor, the latter directed by Red Skelton. Esther Williams was known after this film as ‘America’s Mermaid’. Although she had starred in films before her, this was her first Technicolor blockbuster. At the time it was the third box office success of Metro Goldwyn Mayer, after the silent ‘Ben-Hur’ of 1925 and ‘Gone with the Wind’ (1939), inaugurating a true subgenre of musical cinema whose stage was always a pool. The film opens in Spain on May 14, 1948. Since then it has had countless reruns, the last one was on August 17, 1977.