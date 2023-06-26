The death toll in a massacre recorded on Saturday inside a pool hall in the Choloma sectorin northern Honduras, rose this Sunday to thirteen with the death of two other victims in a public hospital.

A source from the Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital in San Pedro Sula, the second largest city in Honduras, near Choloma, told reporters that the Two men who were admitted to the medical center on Saturday night died.

One died shortly after being admitted and the other in the early hours of this Sunday, he added. A Third victim of the massacre receives care at the San Pedro Sula Social Security Hospital.

The barbarism was registered in the Victoria neighborhood, of a town under the jurisdiction of the municipality of Choloma, where the victims celebrated a birthday, according to local media reports.

Among the victims are a woman, identified as Xiomara Cocas, president of the workers union of an assembly company who is closing operations in northern Honduras, and one of his sons.

As a result of the massacre, the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, decreed this Sunday a “special curfew” in the municipalities of Choloma and San Pedro Sula. “Multiple operations, raids, captures, and checkpoints begin 24 hours a day, applying a special curfew for Choloma from this day on,” from 9:00 p.m. local time to 4:00 a.m. (10:00 GMT), Castro indicated in a message on the social network Twitter.

Due to the massacre, a “special curfew” was decreed this Sunday. Photo: Delmer Martinez / AFP

In San Pedro Sula, the second most important city in Honduras, near Choloma, the “curfew will be from July 4” for “15 extendable days,” according to the president.

In his first message, Castro stated: “I have taken measures to give you security in the face of the brutal and ruthless terrorist attack they are subjected to by hired thugs trained and directed by drug kingpins that operates with impunity in the drug corridor, Valle de Sula”.

He also pointed out that within the security plan “Solution Against Crime” and the “State of Exception”, partial, in force since December 2022, “the operation Padlock Valle de Sula begins, directed in person by the Minister of Security, General Gustavo Sánchez, accompanied by Colonel Julio A. Ruiz of the 105th Brigade and the PMOP” (Military Police for Public Order).

The Honduran president also offered a reward of 800,000 lempiras (about $32,390) for those who facilitate the “captures of assassins in (the) massacres of Choloma and San Pedro Sula”.

Last Thursday, three other people, a woman and two men, were murdered in the Río de Piedras neighborhood of San Pedro Sula. The woman was identified as Erika Bandy García, wife of the alleged Honduran drug trafficker Nery Orlando López, murdered in a prison in 2019. One of the men was García’s driver and the other her bodyguard, according to the National Police.

The massacre in San Pedro Sula was added to that of last Tuesday, when 46 women died in a brawl, followed by a fire, at the Women’s Center for Social Adaptation (Cefas), near Tegucigalpa. Of the 46 victims, 23 died from firearms and blades.while the rest burned in the fire.

