Pool robots are practical helpers. Now your cable disappears, the battery comes. Dive with a Zodiac Freerider.

fFriends of private swimming pools who didn’t just come to the fan club during the boom in corona-related isolation will remember. The pool cleaning robot had a small bag inside in which the dirt that had been sucked up was collected. It was tied around the opening with a band and had to be fiddled off, rinsed out and fiddled on again. It worked, but everything is only good until something better is found.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The development can be seen and felt. The dirt has long since been collected in a stable container that can be removed very easily. Commonly, one container holds either coarse or fine dirt, so sophisticated devices have two that nestle together. Basically, the coarse filter alone is responsible for the initial cleaning after the winter, while the fine filter is added for work during the season.