Our cat Poekie often goes out. On her collar is a tube with our data in it. Her favorite spot is an insurance company’s yard on the other side of the ring road. We are regularly called by this insurance company to tell us that Poekie has been found. That’s how Poekie always comes home. Now there was a man with a bicycle in front of our door, an employee of the insurance company. Saddened, he told that Poekie had been found, on the brink of death. He opened his bicycle bag, Poekie jumped into my arms. I thanked the man. Fortunately, he knows more about insurance.

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl