JP Nadda bowing in the temple

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year. The BJP is doing everything to uproot Mamata Banerjee from power. BJP veterans continue their Bengal tour. In this episode, BJP National President JP Nadda reached the state on Monday when he was strongly welcomed by the party workers.Long queues of BJP workers were seen at the Bagdogra airport to catch a glimpse of Nadda. On reaching Siliguri, Nadda also offered prayers at Anandamayi Kalibari temple. Nadda arrived here on a one-day tour to take stock of organizational matters ahead of the proposed West Bengal assembly elections in 2021.

Local leaders said that before worshiping at the Anandamayi Kalibari temple, Nadda garlanded the statue of social reformer Thakur Panchanan Burman at Nauk Ghat in Siliguri and paid tribute to him.

Senior party leaders like National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vice President Mukul Roy also visited the temple along with Nadda. The BJP president will hold an organizational meeting with party leaders in North Bengal. After this, he will return to New Delhi in the evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed a number of rallies and party events online in Bengal in the last few months. This is the BJP chief’s first visit to the state since the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic in March.