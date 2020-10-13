Bollywood and South films actress Pooja Hegde is in the discussion about her new film Radhey-Shyam. In it, she will be seen opposite superstar Prabhas. On Tuesday, on the occasion of Pooja’s birthday, Prabhas shared her first look from the film, in which she looks quite beautiful.

Prabhas released Pooja’s first look on Instagram account and congratulated her on her birthday. He wrote in the caption, ‘Our inspiration, lots of happy birthday to Pooja Hegde.’ In the photo, Pooja is seen wearing a floral overcoat over an olive green color dress and has tied a scarf on her head. As soon as Prabhas shared this poster, the fans started congratulating Pooja Hegde while commenting.

Seeing the poster, it is known that Pooja is sitting in a train abroad. In the film, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Pam Reader, while Pooja’s character is Prerna. She is playing the role of a music teacher in the film. The film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Shooting of the film started in January of this year.

Apart from this, Prabhas is in the news for his film Adipurush. In this he will be seen in the role of Lord Ram. At the same time, Saif Ali Khan will be in the role of Villain in Adipurush, whose character will be Lankesh. It is discussed that Ajay Devgan can be seen in the character of Lord Shiva in this film.