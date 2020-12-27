Pooja Devi, a 30-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, has become the first female bus driver in the state. Pooja Devi, the mother of three children, drove a bus on Jammu-Kathua road for the first time on Thursday and became an example for many other women. During this time his 7-year-old son was also with him in the bus.

Learned driving as an amateur

Let me tell you that Pooja had learned driving as an amateur five years ago and later became a driving trainer but she used to dream of driving a big car. Her dream did not take long to be fulfilled, in fact she got a job in the Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department and on 23 December, Pooja drove a bus for the first time as a female bus driver in the Union Territory.

Family members were against the decision

It was not so easy to adopt driving professionally for the 30-year-old worship that grew up in Sandhar-Basohani village in Kathua district. His family and in-laws were against it. She says that initially her husband was also against her decision to become a driver. Actually, her husband does not consider driving a good profession for women. But Pooja Devi told her husband that she wants to fulfill her dream. In this way, Pooja Devi has become a female bus driver by crossing all the barriers and going against the decision of the family.

Learned truck driving from maternal uncle

Pooja Devi says in this subject, ‘She had to struggle a lot to become a bus driver. But she wanted to break the taboo that only male passengers can drive the bus. When women can fly the fighter plane, are driving express trains, then why can’t they run the bus. As a professional driver, Pooja is not happy with driving a passenger bus. However, Pooja gets sad that she is not able to read and write much due to being from a poor family. Pooja says that she learned truck driving from her maternal uncle Rajinder Singh. Later he applied to drive heavy vehicles.

Union Minister praised Pooja Devi

Let us know that many top politicians including Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared the picture of Pooja Devi on Twitter, writing, “Proud to Pooja Devi, the first female bus driver from district Kathua – Jammu and Kashmir.”

Proud to have from district #Kathua, #JammuAndKashmir, the first women bus driver Pooja Devi. pic.twitter.com/7wTMa272kC – Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 25, 2020

At the same time, pictures and videos of Pooja Devi’s bus running on social media are becoming viral. People are appreciating him a lot. Interestingly, Pooja is now getting support from male bus drivers as well as the public who have praised her decision to take driving as a profession.

