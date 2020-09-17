For the past few days, there has been a verbal war between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar. Urmila Matondkar had said on Kangana Ranaut’s statement on the film industry about drugs culture that Kangana is playing unnecessarily Victim and women cards. If they want to fight on drugs, then they have to start from their state Himachal Pradesh. After this, Kangana Ranaut called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ on her statement. Many Bollywood celebs have objected to this statement of Kangana Ranaut. Supporting Urmila Matondkar attacked Kangana. Recently, filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt came in support of Urmila Matondkar.

Urmila Matondkar did many brilliant films in the Bollywood industry. It had Rangeela, Satya, Ek Hasina and included many films. His acting skills were commendable. Pooja Bhatt tweeted in favor of Urmila, writing, ‘Urmila Matondkar you are a legend. Watching the Rangeela film was a treat for all of us, emotionally as well as visually. You set once for all actresses. We all, co-stars and the entire generation who like to watch movies, are convinced of your great acting skills. You are the idol of both sensuality and dignity. Respect. ‘

Earlier, while tweeting on the drugs culture in the Bollywood industry, Pooja Bhatt wrote if anyone cares about the last marginalized people of the society. Who use drugs so that their life’s misery is removed? He is very broken to get his dreams and starts using all these things amidst poverty and misery? Is anyone interested in improving their life? On this post of Pooja Bhatt, people are giving their reactions. Some people are writing in support of Pooja Bhatt and some have opposed her.