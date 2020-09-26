In Sushant Singh Rajput case, Riya Chakraborty is in judicial custody since September 8 in the drugs case. NCB is constantly questioning him. During the interrogation, he has disclosed the names of 25 Bollywood celebs. After this, NCB is calling many people including Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh, Simon Khambata, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, producer Madhu Mantena for questioning. The same news is being shown in all news channels and media houses.

Composers Javed Akhtar and actress Pooja Bedi have been taunted by the media only for showing news on the issue of drugs in Bollywood. Pooja Bedi tweeted, “It is clear that it is clear that drug dealing in India is far ahead of Bollywood. In such a situation, the question is why we are not behind those people who use it big. Doing it in numbers. Is the cleanliness campaign in Bollywood going on in the media just to divert attention from important issues? “

There’s clearly more than bollywood doing drugs in india 2 support this level of drug trade. So the question is WHY aren’t we chasing other users who obvsly r in MASSIVE numbers? & is #BollywoodCleanup

Just a media distraction from NEWS issues that MATTER?

Apart from this, musician Javed Akhtar tweeted, “If Karan Johar had invited some farmers to his party, it would have made life easier for the TV channels. He would not have to choose one of farmers’ performances and Karan’s party! It seems that Karan’s party is the second most preferred ‘party’ of our channels “

If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels.They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party !. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favorite PARTY of our channels – Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 25, 2020

Karan Johar clarified

Please tell that Karan Johar’s name is also coming in the drugs case. Also clarified about Assistant Director Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra who work in their Dharma Production House. Karan Johar has said that there was no drugs party in my house. The allegations against me are false. He said that Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra have nothing to do with Dharma Productions.

