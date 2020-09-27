TV actors Pooja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are going to be parents soon. Baby’s welcome has been completed. Recently, Pooja Banerjee did a photoshoot while flaunting baby bump. Kunal Verma is seen kissing baby bump in them. At the same time, in a photo, the two are also seen doing workouts together. Pooja Banerjee also posted some pictures of Baby Shower, in which she can be seen wearing a bean dress in the earlier and now photos.

Speaking to Bollywood Times Pooja Banerjee said, “Life is changing everyday. Both of us are waiting for the day when Baby comes. I am mentally ready to decide this beautiful journey, I am eagerly waiting to become a mother. “

Looking at the epidemic, both are spending more and more time at home. Both are doing home workouts together. Let me tell you that Pooja Banerjee and Kunal Verma had done the court marriage in the month of March itself. Pooja gave this information to the fans via Instagram post. After this, on April 15, the two were to marry traditional customs, but this could not happen due to corona virus.

Deepika Padukone cried thrice during NCB inquiry: reports

Ajay Devgan wrote a special post for ‘Baby Girl’ Nyasa, you are my weakness

While sharing an old photo with Kunal, Pooja writes that this photo is from last year. Played sindoor during Durga Puja. If we had registered the court marriage, then we are married officially and have also promised each other to stay together. With the blessings of parents and elders, we have started our new life.