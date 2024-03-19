'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' is a film that premiered on January 26, 2023 and since its release it generated controversy as it was a film with a terrifying plot, since it was the first time we would see the remembered bear. disney in a different genre. Although this film has been a different proposal, it did not manage to position itself as one of the horror favorites and it did not do well with critics.

Despite the fact that 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' recently won five categories at the Razzies Awards (the awards for the worst in cinema). The production has decided to announce its next project and this time in the same style as the 'Avengers', its new film will bring together the classic figures of disney. We invite you to read this note about 'Poohniverse: Monster Assemble'.

How was the 'Poohniverse' confirmed?

The producers of 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' They told Variety that they are interested in working with all the Disney characters in a new horror film. That is why they confirmed the project through their social networks, through a poster of the film's cover. Likewise, some of the characters that appear include Pinocchio, Tinkerbell, Peter Pan, The Mad Hatter and Sleeping Beauty. “As horror fans, we would love an Avengers that was all villains. I'd have Freddy Krueger, Jason, 'Halloween,' 'Scream,' all of those. Obviously, that will never happen, but we can do it our way, and that's where this movie was born“detailed producer Scott Chambers.

On the other hand, Rhys Jake-Waterfield, one of the producers explained that there would be no problems using one of those characters for his films, since they are not only from Disney. “We have access to all these concepts, so it's like a self-contained bubble and we can do whatever we want with them”he added.

When is 'Poohuniverse: Monster Assemble' released?

'Poohniverse: Monster Assemble' It does not have a specific date, but it is known that it will be released in 2025. Furthermore, in the publication you can see how the producers promote the new production. “Welcome, Sleeping Beauty, Tigger, Tinker Bell, the Mad Hatter, Pooh, Bambi, Peter, Owl, Rabbit, Pinocchio, Cricket, Piglet and Hook… They will all appear in the film and fight together against the survivors of their own independent films…However, some of them will not agree and will fight among themselves… 2025. Monsters reunited!” the producers wrote on their official Instagram account.

How did 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' do at the box office?

Despite receiving unfavorable reviews and a score that wouldn't pass a test, 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' (2023) turned out to be a success for its producers. With a budget of $100,000, this reimagining of the classic tale managed to gross more than $5 million at the box office.indicating that the formula will likely be repeated in the future.