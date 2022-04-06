A truly moving story appeared on Instagram starring Piatto, a 12-year-old dog who demonstrates to everyone what it means to love someone. In the video you can see the poodle waiting for the owner in solitary confinement in his room after discovering he was positive for Covid. Plate remained outside his bedroom door for 7 days until she could hug him again.

Photo source from celebridadesnews Instagram video

Piatto lives with his family in João Pessoa, municipality of Brazil, capital of the state of Paraíba, part of the mesoregion of the Zona da Mata Paraibana and the micro-region of João Pessoa. Unfortunately, its owner made a swab for Covid and tested positive.

Right away Edson, her human dad, has placed himself in solitary confinement in his room to avoid infecting the rest of the family. The dog, very attached to the man, could not understand why he did not leave the room and why that door was always closed.

Beatriz, Edson’s daughter, he said that his father was one of those people who had always said that animals would never enter his house. But Piatto’s sweetness made him change his mind and today they are inseparable.

Photo source from celebridadesnews Instagram video

Dish has truly become part of the family and when we say it it is not just a word service. He is like my little brother and we take all the care in the world for him, because he has always been a companion throughout his life.

Photo source from celebridadesnews Instagram video

Poodle waits for his owner in solitary confinement and when he sees him again he is super happy

When the man finally left the room, the dog did nothing but jump all the time to party him.

Photo source from celebridadesnews Instagram video

He could finally be with his best human friend again.