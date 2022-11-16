‘As long as I don’t look embarrassed during my delivery, I’m completely naked, I’m going to shit in front of everyone or I’m going to behave very strange’, many women think. There is a lot of searching on the internet for tips on not to poop during childbirth. How do you deal with the shame you may feel during childbirth?

“I think there are certainly women who can block it. Thoughts about how you look when you push, fear of pooping, or even embarrassment about your vulva or pubic hair. I sometimes hear that women shave especially for childbirth. Usually, during childbirth, women get into such a bubble, or a kind of trance, that those thoughts disappear and the full focus is on the birthing process. Fortunately, because we also focus completely on you and your baby, and not on how you look. In fact, we are happy when we poop, which means that the head is already deep enough. That way we can see how far you have come.”

Have you ever been as vulnerable, open and exposed as during childbirth at any other time in your life?

“I can’t think of anything. That’s how intimate and vulnerable you are during sex, but without all those bodily fluids. What makes a birth so incredibly intimate is the surrender: all the bodily fluids you lose, which you also have no control over. Normally you are ashamed if you let out a little wind. During childbirth you are often largely naked and we see all your sweat, blood, tears, pee, puke, saliva, amniotic fluid and poop. And then we are also almost strangers to you. Some women don’t even poop in front of their partner, and then this can be a really bad thought. Fortunately, that bubble you are in during childbirth means that you are probably not thinking about it at that moment. Also with this theme it is really nice if you know and trust your healthcare provider well. It is then easier to surrender.” See also These are all 143 cars from the new Need for Speed ​​Unbound



Quote

Remember that we see all types of vulvas, and we are certainly not concerned with their shape or size. Not really

But what if you haven’t given birth yet, are very busy with that shame and dread it?

“What are you ashamed of? Pooping is really completely irrelevant to us. That happens so often. We’ll remove it right away. But if it concerns you: remember that you can also go to the toilet during your contractions, before you really start pushing. Then you squeeze on the toilet. Are you afraid of being naked? Ask your partner to put a bathrobe on you if you happen to be naked after a bath or shower. Make it as comfortable as possible for yourself; you really don’t have to be completely naked. Not even in the bath. Theoretically, of course, you can also squeeze into your underpants. Giving birth on a birthing stool may also be a good idea for women who really suffer from shame: that way you don’t lie with your legs spread wide.”

,, Shame for your vulva can also occur. Many women think they look weird and that most women have a flat, porn-like vulva with no visible labia. That is not true. Remember, we see all types of vulvas – and we’re certainly not concerned with their shape or size. Not really. Not later, either. It’s so incredibly no for your healthcare provider issue.”



Quote

Normally you feel ashamed if you let out a little wind. During childbirth you are often naked and we see all your sweat, blood, tears, vomit, saliva, amniotic fluid and poop passing by

In the postpartum period, your body is emotionally not yours for a while; stitches have to be checked, your temperature is taken and if you are breastfeeding you are still very often in a naked vulnerable position.

“When the delivery is over, women are often really done with all that fiddling with their bodies. The maternity nurse will check your stitches, but you don’t have to do that every day. The area is often somewhat swollen for the first few days. How it heals, you will only know after a few weeks. You can feel whether it will hurt more, or whether it will become inflamed. But even if it ignites: looking at it a hundred times a day really won’t heal any faster. Just like daily rectal temperatures: you don’t need us to tell you if you have a fever. You feel that yourself, and then you can take your temperature. If you like controls, that’s okay too. You can simply discuss this with your maternity nurse.”

,, Helping to latch on or touching your breasts can also be experienced as unpleasant by mothers. In those early days, just practice latching on yourself and let your maternity nurse know. You can also ask a maternity visit to leave if you do not want to be seen with your bare breasts. That is also nicer for your baby, so you can also approach it that way!”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.