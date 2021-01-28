After a 2020 where the Covid-19 pandemic forced to close schools and the boys had to connect with their teachers and professors through virtual classes and homework from their homes, this year the positions are divided. Between March 1 and 3, the 2021 school year should begin in much of the country, while the City of Buenos Aires advanced the start date to February 17. And while the national authorities want to gradually open the classrooms with the corresponding protocols and care, the unions oppose the request that teachers be vaccinated and parents are in the middle of the crossroads.

In this context, Leonardo Ponzio, the captain and great reference of the costumes of River, broke the barriers of football. Key to Marcelo gallardo so that means his figure for the youngest, the 38-year-old midfielder established his position on this delicate issue through a video that journalist Marcela Brachetti spread on their social networks. And Leo’s words leave no doubt about what he thinks.

“I am Leo Ponzio and I wanted to request through this video the return to classes of all the boys because I believe that education is the main thing in our lives. It is a place where we have all grown up, where we have all learned, where we have all related and after a year of not being able to do so, I believe that our children and the children of our country need that possibility, “he started.

Finally, Ponzio made his wish clear and was blunt: “I hope so, that we give it the importance it has and that we all see each other back, with the collection that is needed by this pandemic. I hope that we see our children in a school or in a place where they can be educated “. Captain’s word.