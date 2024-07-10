He takes selfies and goes to the disco: Manuel lo Vecchio, the rapist of a 16-year-old girl from Ponza, is free. He will not be able to approach the island until 2027

Manuel The Old It is said to be the man who, on the evening of July 7th, broke into the home of a neighbor 16 years old and he has it raped. Today, the 34 year old Roman waiter is freehas received the mandatory expulsion order from Ponzathe island where the violence occurred, until 2027. Not only that, she enjoys life by going to discos, taking selfies and posting stories on her profile Instagram. For now, Lo Vecchio is only under investigationbut the police are carrying out investigations which, if confirmed by the findings, could make his situation worseThe 34-year-old is in Rome and, according to what has been learned, he is not able to leave the city.

Manuel Lo Vecchio was in Ponza to work during the summer season. He had taken the hiring test in two restaurants, but from both he had been removed because he had harassed some young customers. By visiting his profile Instagramyou can understand how the man appreciates the evenings at the disco and the clubs on the beach. He takes great care of his body and his physical appearance. According to the last video posted, it seems that the Old Man wants to become a singer or, in any case, making your way in the music world.

The Carabinieri are keeping him under surveillance in case the prosecutors of the Cassino Prosecutor’s Office want to ask for more severe measures against Lo Vecchio. The investigation is ongoing. The victim, a sixteen year old of Romanian originsafter being admitted to a hospital in the capital, is in Ponza where her parents work. She was alone at home when she was attacked. Lo Vecchio he had been tracked down immediately after the events: he had not fled. After being questioned by the investigators, he had been removed from the island.