Global News: On a hobby farm in Canada, a pony helped a rare white peacock escape

A pony on a farm outside Montreal, Quebec, Canada helped a rare albino peacock escape. About it informs edition of Global News.

Graham Batty owns hobby farm, which contains about 40 animals, including horses, llamas, goats and birds. Two years ago he acquired two rare white peacocks.

In the early morning, the farmer heard unusual loud noises, looked out the window and found that both birds were in the backyard, and not in a special barn.

It turned out that the peacocks escaped from the barn with the help of a pony named Sparkles, who opened the corral in which they were with his nose. Graham managed to catch one of the birds, but the other managed to fly away to the neighbors.

After that, the white peacock became the main topic of discussion among the inhabitants of the city. The owner tried several times to return it to the farm, but to no avail.

Zoologist Nicola Fleming of the Ecomuseum recommended that those who see the unusual bird try to lure it into the backyard with seeds.

The farmer hopes the runaway peacock will return home, as his companions, especially the Sparkles ponies, miss him.

Earlier it was reported that in the American city of Zachary, Louisiana, a harmful parrot opened the door of the enclosure and helped the kangaroo escape from the owners. A runaway marsupial was spotted in the city thanks to CCTV cameras.