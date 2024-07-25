Five months after the elections in which it achieved the best result in its history without fulfilling its dream of presiding over the Xunta, the BNG has turned the great celebration of Galician nationalism into an injection of spirit. The traditional demonstration of the Día da Patria Galega has gone through the streets of Santiago this Thursday and has ended up overflowing the Plaza de A Quintana, a few meters from where the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, and the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, attended the religious offering to the Apostle Santiago. “Let us not give up, let us raise them with more strength than ever. Let us not set limits for ourselves!”, the leader of the Bloque, Ana Pontón, has harangued her followers from the stage. “Big changes sometimes take longer than we would like,” she added. The nationalist has warned the Galician Popular Party that its absolute majority in February has not been a brake on a party that she herself revived only eight years ago when it was about to disappear: “We have no limits or ceiling. Every day we are more.”

Pontón recalled that in 2016, when he took the reins of the party at its worst moment, he promoted a “new, updated and modern political line” with which he has quadrupled the electoral support for his party. “We changed a lot, but each of our principles remained firm. We moved forward without renouncing the principles of Galician nationalism,” he argued. The BNG, which leads the opposition to Rueda 16 seats behind the PSdeG-PSOE, is now “at an all-time high,” in “the best moment,” but Pontón still sees room for growth and endangering the 15 consecutive years of PP governments: “The BNG is in fashion and I assure you that it is not temporary. That is what some people were saying from their media watchtowers four years ago. Our rise responds to a solid and powerful underlying trend.”

Attendees at Thursday’s rally in A Quintana square in Santiago. Oscar Corral

The leader of the BNG has stated that the growth of her party has forced Rueda to “put on the guise of a pseudo-Galician” despite being a “convinced centralist”. She has accused the president of the Xunta of basing his government action on “propaganda” to “hide the reality in which thousands of Galicians live” and of “already looking for a revolving door” by acting as a “salesperson” for Altri, the Portuguese company that intends to install a macrocellulose plant in Lugo. This project, which became known after the 18-F, has unleashed strong opposition from residents and environmentalists.

For the first time since his departure from the BNG, Xosé Manuel Beiras has accompanied Pontón’s party in the demonstration for the Día da Patria Galega. His presence represents a further step in the reconciliation of Galician nationalism. The Bloque broke up in 2012, after the traumatic loss of the Xunta government in favour of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s PP, and Beiras founded his own force (Anova) which ended up being a reference for the confluences of the so-called new politics. He allied himself with the federalist left of Yolanda Díaz, but the experience did not end well. In the last elections, the historic nationalist who led the BNG for more than two decades has again asked for the vote for Pontón’s party.

Santalices (right) during the religious offering, with Rueda and Feijóo.

Oscar Corral

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Amid enthusiastic cries of “Palestine will win” and “Altri non”, MP Olalla Rodil, a close collaborator of Pontón who acted as presenter of the event, had words of remembrance for the bad times that the party went through and a recognition for the militants of that time: “It cost a lot of blood and sweat for nationalism to be here again, stronger than ever.” Pontón defined the BNG as a “solidary, anti-imperialist and pacifist force” and called for peace not only in Gaza and Ukraine but also in other countries hit by armed conflicts that receive much less attention, such as Somalia, Mali, Yemen, Syria or Burkina Faso.

Homily with Feijóo

A few metres from the nationalist event, Rueda and Feijóo attended the Offering to the Apostle Santiago in the Cathedral. The royal delegate was the popular Miguel Santalices, president of the Galician Parliament, who on behalf of King Felipe VI has asked for peace “in Ukraine, in Palestine or in Israel”, “a global approach” to fight against the “drama of gender violence” and to address the arrival of immigrants to Spain with “consensus and generosity” but “within respect for the law”. In the homily, the archbishop of Santiago, Francisco Prieto, stated that this is “an era dominated by crises, the economic one, that of the family and social models, that of the institutions and the harsh crisis of migrants”. In his opinion, “so many crises show the fear and the deep disorientation of contemporary man” and he called for “putting the human being at the centre of institutions” and defending “all lives”, both “the one that begins and the one that ends”.

The PSdeG-PSOE, for its part, held its traditional event for Galicia Day in Rianxo (A Coruña), the birthplace of Alfonso Rodríguez Castelao. Its leader, José Ramón Gómez Besteiro, accused Rueda of “using Galicia” without “believing in it” and of “inventing non-existent rivalries” while the community is growing “30% less” than Spain and “suffers the highest inflation in the State”. The president of the Xunta, for his part, assures that he has complied with “100% of the measures announced for the first 100 days”. At a recent event to commemorate this milestone, he encouraged his government to maintain “ambition”, “freshness”, “eyes and ears open” and “feet on the street”.