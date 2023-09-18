Pontida, a success for the League despite the media blackout

The historic meadow of Pontidawhere the Lombard municipalities formed the League who defeated the emperor Frederick Barbarossarecorded great success, a sign that after the Covid there is a desire for recovery, for active politics, for sweat. This edition saw an undoubtedly new and decisive fact: the “pact” between Marine Le Pen And Matteo Salvini. A pact that is not only ideological but is also and above all political and has as its objective European Championships in 2024.

READ ALSO: Online business / From God Po to God Ponte: the metamorphosis of Pontida

Salvini in his speech he recalled in a suggestive way Roberto Maroni“the soul of the League is on this lawn… a great Northern League player”, then Silvio Berlusconi“a friend” and finally also the founder of everything: “the unique and unrepeatable Umberto Bossi, if he hadn’t started it, we wouldn’t be here.” Salvini did not fall into the game of those who wanted him to attack Giorgia Meloni, “She is in Messina, I am here. There is no clash” and then again: “The government will last 10 years”.

And then, as we were saying, there was the pact with Le Pen. It was not a purely tactical expedient but a clear, clear and strategic agreement. The pact with Le Pen it means going back to the origins to reoccupy that political space that Melons he left free by moving to the center to be able to govern. The centre-right it is a complex machine but also admirably functioning as regards its gears, its internal mechanisms.

READ ALSO: Meloni: “Wedge cut in 2024. Do I take psychotropic drugs? Left-wing misogyny”

And if the Melons covers the Atlantic institutional area, we could say governmental, Salvini it covers that of the struggle on the founding ideals that the electorate has never forgotten. The newspapers are restless in these hours and if Luciano Fontana he cannot understand that there is a governmental component and a “fight” component in the government, the usual Labor unleashes reporters looking for receipts at the green party, a sign that political analysis has given way to demagogic banality, as often happens to those who have turned populism into an art, that is, that of surviving oneself.

There was, with the governors of Veneto Luca Zaia and that of Lombardy Attilio Fontanathe theme of differentiated autonomywhich is the prized price of the connection mechanism between the statist idea of Brothers of Italy and the autonomist one of League. Rather than “differentiated”, we could call it “well-tempered”. We discussed the topic of chemical castration with Giulia Bongiorno, president of the Senate Justice Commission.

READ ALSO: Salvini-Meloni, anti-tension call. Annoyance League: “Ursula dark Pontida”

The leader of the parliamentarians, Riccardo Molinarireiterated the government’s compactness and was critical of Europe and said that the war in Ukraine “it must end as soon as possible, no one can win on the field, everyone has understood this by now”. This is a very important point that differentiates the League from Brothers of Italy and that is the war which, as is known, is not at all seen as a priority by the centre-right electorate, in which Putin still enjoys excellent popularity.

In all of this, it is also worth noting a sort of “media blackout” to which Pontida was subjected both in the press and on television. All that escapes him is the move of making people come Ursula von der Leyen in Lampedusa it overshadowed the Northern League event. And then there is a problem, this more general and less contingent, of the League’s media visibility. Alessandro Sallusti to The newspaper And Paolo Del Debbio (Rete 4) opened for Meloni and his Angelucciwhile also giving a platform space to the League, support the head of the Executive.

Right now Brothers of Italy can count on both Rai than on the Angelucci, while Mediaset must necessarily have a good relationship with Melonsnow that the Knight is no longer there and problems such as the tax on the extra profits and the Mediolanum bankin which the Berlusconis still have significant interests.

Subscribe to the newsletter

