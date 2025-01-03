The King’s Cup continues its course and this Friday January 3rd

They will measure their strength in the Pasarón Municipal Stadium stadium

Pontevedra and Majorca

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Sixteenths of the championship.

Pontevedra – Mallorca

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Pontevedra and Mallorca today

The match between Pontevedra and Mallorca corresponding to the day Sixteenths The Copa del Rey takes place today, Friday, January 3, at the Pasarón Municipal Stadium. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it on LaLiga TV M4, Copa del Rey on M+.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.