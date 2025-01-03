The round of 32 of the Copa del Rey started this Friday with a surprise. The current runners-up of the competition, Mallorca, were defeated against Pontevedra, a team that plays in the Second RFEF. The Galician team won 3-0 in a match in which they were superior at all times to the Balearic Islands.

Pontevedra played at the pace set by the Spanish-Brazilian Dalisson. The maroon team was much superior in the first half hour, with an excellent game at times. With a lot of touch and faithful to his offensive style, he overcame a Mallorca that only threatened when they found themselves behind on the scoreboard.

Dalisson, the hero of the previous tie against Villarreal, lifted the Galician fans from their seats with a spectacular strike from 25 meters to make it 1-0 halfway through the first half.

After half an hour, a pass from him into space left Xabi Domínguez alone in front of the centre-back, whom he was unable to dribble. And immediately afterwards, Mallorca had its only opportunity of the first half, very clear. The Pontevedra defense claimed offside, but the referee Hernández Hernández did not point anything out. Abdón Prats was left alone against Manu Vizoso, but his shot over the goalkeeper licked the left post.

Mallorca improved as the minutes went by, but Pontevedra, who had lost Chiqui due to injury, hit Jagoba Arrasate’s team again as soon as the second half started with another great goal from Yelko Pino, a promise from the Celta youth team who He failed to establish himself in professional football.

In the 55th minute, before Arrasate put all his artillery on the field -Muriqi, Dani Rodríguez and Larin-, Abdón Prats had an unbeatable opportunity to get his team into the tie. His shot missed him by centimeters.

Finally, Pontevedra finished the job with a monumental error by Copete when he gave the ball to his goalkeeper. In the action, he left the veteran forward Rufo alone, who did not fail against Leo Román.

Those of Yago Iglesias once again converted Pasarón into a fort. To reach this stage, the Pontevedra team had already eliminated Levante (4-1) and, later, Villarreal (1-0). Thus, they expand their list of victims to two teams from the First Division and one from the Second to reach the round of 16.

For Jagoba Arrasate’s pupils, this tie is a tough blow before facing the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia next week. They will compete in this competition as finalists from the previous edition of the Copa del Rey, in which they lost on penalties against Athletic Bilbao.

Racing Ferrol, 1 – Rayo, 3

For its part, Rayo certified its place in the round of 16 after defeating Racing de Ferrol (1-3). Íñigo Pérez’s team clearly beat the Galician team. At seven minutes, the franjirrojos opened the scoring with a long shot from Pacha Espino. In the 21st minute, the referee annulled a goal by Embarba for offside.

Half an hour into the match, the Madrid team scored the second goal, the work of Jorge de Frutos. Racing de Ferrol aspired to have the leading role at the start of the final period, with a first shot against the crossbar by David Castro, and the game unfolded with a little more clarity towards Dani Cárdenas’s surroundings, but the greens continued to miss coordination and more success.

After the break, Rayo increased their income. He did it again through the boots of De Frutos, which left the victory for the Vallecanos doomed and on track. Racing de Ferrol did not give up and looked for a goal to open the match, but it did not arrive until added time, which Álvaro Giménez signed.