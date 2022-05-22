For decades now we continue to talk about the Bridge over the Strait that connects Sicily with the rest of Italy by road, and from the same number of decades words remain words and every attempt to start the realization of this work ends with nothing. Now it is Forza Italia to try again: ahead of the elections in Sicily Silvio Berlusconi’s party has relaunched the hypothesis of the Bridge over the Strait, and the Senate is pressing to schedule the bill just presented as soon as possible. A concrete idea or a purely political move to grab a few more votes?

Il Fatto Quotidiano on newsstands this morning leans towards this second hypothesis, with no ifs and buts. “We need to hurry, even at the cost of derogating from the code of public contracts and rely on a commissioner to do what hasn’t been done for over fifty years “, we read in the newspaper. The text deposited at Palazzo Madama by the top management of Forza Italia underlines how in the period of construction of the Bridge over the Strait a great engineering challenge and of Italian knowledge at the highest levels would be activated, creating an infrastructure that would become the largest and most important in Italy and among the most important in Europe, thus ending up representing a fundamental infrastructure for the future of Italy, to unite the Mediterranean to Europe.

Bridge or no bridge, the government has meanwhile reopened its portfolio to provide an allocation of 50 million for the study of design alternatives for crossing the Strait of Messina. What is certain is that even if it were decided to build the infrastructure, the time it would take would be a long time long: the call for tenders for the construction of the work must be issued on 30 June and remain open until 27 December, while the delivery of the feasibility document of the design alternatives is scheduled for 11 August 2023. More than a year only for the start of the works, therefore, will serve.