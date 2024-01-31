Bridge over the Strait, no spending review for three years. The ad hoc rule

There League presented a amendment inserted in A thousand extensions intended to spark discussion. It's about the construction of the bridge over the Strait, a 15 billion euro project. If approved, for three years will take the Strait of Messina, i.e. the company in charge of building the bridge, out of the sphere of public entities. The first consequence is that the “spend containment” rules will not apply planned since 2009 and then expanded by the Monti government onwards. The second, so to speak, indirect – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – is that salary caps for top management will also disappear, the only ones left after the changes made in recent months. It is the latest idea on the maxi-opera created by Salvini's staff. The amendment was in fact presented to the Milleproroghe decree, under discussion in the Chamber, and included among the “reported” by the Northern League deputies but it is a precise request from Sdm and put in black and white in the offices of the Minister of Infrastructure. Quick and armored procedure. The amendment makes slide (for now) to January 2027 the inclusion of Sdm in the Istat list of public entitiesdozens of companies and government agencies to which the spending review.

There is talk of rules which in the synoptic tables of the Treasury – continues Il Fatto – they take up 70 pages and provide for reductions in expenses year by year: consultancy, emoluments, consumption, fees for collegiate bodies but also provisions on budgets and debt management. Sdm replies that the reason is only technical: the company came out of the liquidation decided in 2012 by the Monti government and has only been “operational since June”, there are no final expenditure data here on which to calculate the cuts. In any case, there are no “additional charges for the State” and “does not concern the company remuneration system and the so-called salary caps”. But the reality – claims Il Fatto – is more complex. The norm should produce cost savingsThat there will be no. The postponement is not for a year but for three years and does not provide exceptions if not “the obligations to communicate relevant data relating to public finances”: everything else falls through, including salary limits.