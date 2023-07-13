Bridge over the Strait, that’s why Gianni De Gennaro is a certainty for the times

The bridge over the strait this time it will be for real. The signal that the government Melons is determined to complete the work, which has been talked about for at least thirty years but which has never been completed, arrived yesterday with the appointment of the president of the consortium Eurolinks. Webuild has chosen one of the top executives for Italian public offices, it is about Gianni DeGennaro. The Prefect has been a public manager and a private company manager for years, already police chief and general manager of Public securityas well as head of Cabinet of the Ministry of the Interior, Director General of the Department of Security Information and undersecretary of state to the presidency of the Council of Monti government with responsibility for information and security services.

From 2013 to 2020 was Leonard’s president (formerly Finmeccanica), to then become President of Banca Popolare di Bari from 2020 to 2022. Since 2013, he has also been President of the Centro Studi Americani. Webuild chose De Gennaro for his “institutional experience and company, integrity and transparency always oriented towards a legality and security approach for the country”. Further confirmation of the fact that the Meloni government is serious about the bridge over the strait is another figure, at the head of the Finance Guard was recently named his brother: Andrew DeGennaro. Two “mastini” to control any interference and waste of time for the realization of this work that Italy has been waiting for thirty years.

