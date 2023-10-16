Genoa – The person responsible for the “procedure”, i.e. the technician who should have personally had an eye on the conditions of the Bridge? «I don’t give a f…, do what I say». And how to set up the report accompanying the pylon restoration project, which is theoretically neutral? «I’ll tell you, you have to write that this operation increases the useful life of the viaduct. Point”.

In the tensile structure that hosts the trial on the Morandi massacre – 43 victims on 14 August 2018 in the collapse of the infrastructure on the A10 – for the second time some very particular audio is broadcast by the Prosecutor’s Office. It’s about the recordings made under the table at the end of 2017therefore before the disaster, by Massimiliano Giacobbi, former head of the operations division of Spea Engineering, a company of the Atlantia Group formerly known as Autostrade per l’Italia and delegated to monitoring.

Giacobbi had decided to secretly intercept the meetings in which the former national head of maintenance of Aspi Michele Donferri Mitelli (defendant) gave orders, dominating on all fronts, sometimes explaining to his subordinates how to soften the reports on the dangers of the various works.

“Remove the word maintenance”

One of those clandestine files, found by the investigators in the smartphones of the suspects, was then played during the third day of the examination by Emanuele De Angelis, former technical director of Spea and under investigation: De Angelis was one of the contacts for the project of the so-called «retrofitting», the restructuring of the tie rods fatally postponed until the destruction (the breaking of a tie rod in fact triggered the domino effect which disintegrated a segment of the Bridge).

In the electronic document the voices of the participants in one of the preparatory meetings for that intervention, which in reality never took place, can clearly be heard: De Angelis himself and then Donferri Mitelli, Giacobbi, Paolo Strazzullo (Autostrade official who was in turn sent to trial ) and a couple of external consultants. So Donferri, in autumn 2017, ten months after the tragedy, insults anyone who contradicts him. And when De Angelis and the others try to make him understand that the Rup (solely responsible for the procedure) will necessarily have a say in the matter, he dismisses them without frills: “I don’t give a damn… I’ll decide”, and then explains how they should have described the procedures in the eyes of management, glossing over the word “maintenance” and generally softening the less comforting terms.

De Angelis, we remember, is also in the sights of the prosecutors because he signed the project for the restoration of the tie rods even though there were calculations inside which were not entirely reliable and with worrying results regarding the state of the Bridge; and he did not point out that a traffic ban would obviously have been more appropriate, at least until the safety measures had been completed.

The prosecutor’s thrust: “Why do you lie?”

Therefore, another of the key issues that emerge in court concerns the classification of the retrofitting, which the concessionaire passed off as a “local intervention”. Thus avoiding the passage of the entire dossier, including worrying data, under scrutiny by the Superior Council of Public Works, which could have decreed a stop to circulation. Prosecutor Walter Cotugno asks: «Who decided to undersize the works?»; De Angelis hesitates, but does not provide too many clarifications. The magistrate instead openly accuses him of lying after asking him why Maurizio Ceneri (former head of Spea’s control and testing office) quantified an average “thinning” of the cables of “30%” one year after the collapse. De Angelis replies “I don’t know” and at that point the prosecution shows the interception of a phone call between the two dating back to October 2018 (two months after the massacre) in which they discussed precisely that detail, in view of an interrogation before to the Financial Police.

The backtracking of the defendants

The harshness of the hearing to which De Angelis was subjected for three consecutive hearings which lasted from morning to late afternoon induced three other defendants to renounce their testimony, even though they had previously announced that they wanted to answer the questions of prosecutors and lawyers. These are Ceneri (the only one who still maintains a microscopic margin of uncertainty) and Giacobbi, already mentioned during today’s hearing, and Lucio Ferretti Torricelli, former manager of Spea’s works of art. In particular, the attack suffered by De Angelis last Wednesday may have had a decisive impact: faced with the technician’s hesitation when asked about the calculations that were supposed to support the certainty regarding the stability of the viaduct, prosecutor Cotugno blurted out – «for his calculations 43 people died” – raising the protests of the defenders.