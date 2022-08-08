Genoa – A concert of sacred music, a brand, mass and commemoration with the Minister of Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini. These are the main moments organized by the Municipality and the Committee of relatives victims of the Morandi bridge on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the collapse of the viaduct which on 14 August 2018 claimed 43 victims.

The program

Saturday 13 August, at 9pmat the Radura della Memoria (under the viaduct Genova San Giorgio, in via Fillak) there will be the concert of the Accademia del Chiostro: the string ensemble and the soprano Stefania Pietropaolo will perform pieces taken from the classical vocal and instrumental repertoire, mainly sacred, to commemorate the victims.

Afterwards, GAST-Gruppo Arquatese Astrofili will position their telescopes for the observation of Saturn and, after 10.30 pm, of the moon and the planet Jupiter. Images will be projected on the pylons of the new bridge.

Sunday 14 August at 8.30Mass officiated by the archbishop of Genoa Monsignor Marco Tasca will be celebrated in the parish church of San Bartolomeo della Certosa.

At 10.20, at the Glade of Memory there will be the arrival of the participants in the march in memory of the victims organized by the Association “Noi per Voi Valle Stura Masone” with the mayors of the valley and 43 children who will bring a thought to the relatives of the victims.

At 10.30, the Memorial Ceremony will take place at the Glade of Memory. The crown of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers will be deposed by the Minister for Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility Enrico Giovannini.

The interventions of the imam will follow Salah HusseinofArchbishop Tascaof the mayor Marco Bucciof the President of the Region Totiof the minister Giovanniniof the representative of the relatives of the victims Egle Possetti.

At 11.36, moment of the collapse, a minute of silence will be observed and at the same time the sirens of the ships in port and the bells of the whole Diocese will be sounded. The ceremony will be closed by the musical intervention with the composition of the Maestro Nevio Zanardi.