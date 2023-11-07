Genoa – “Castellucci, as general manager, had a profound knowledge of the company and the technical aspects. He took a personal interest in the problems. If things weren’t going right he picked up the phone and called”. He said it Mario Bergamoformer safety and maintenance manager of Aspi, one of the 58 defendants in the trial for the collapse of the Morandi bridge.

“He had done a reconnaissance in the trunk directions – he continued – with the security personnel. He had organized a bus with which he went around to get an idea of ​​how the activities were carried out. He did this regularly. He was always prepared“.

Bergamo also explained the frictions that occurred with Paolo Berti (Aspi’s former number two and also accused). “We didn’t interact in a positive way because we had two different ways of operating. I held meetings, examined the problem, he sent emails. It was a way incompatible with my managerial path. It was a mystery to me why he was chosen.”

There was also a lively discussion after Berti’s poor assessment of Bergamo’s performance. “That was the third time since I was there that I raised my voice. It was one mortifying and irritating evaluationI was annoyed by an evaluation like that.”

Bergamo then explained that for him what mattered was “working well, not remuneration. I have always had my back straight at Aspi. When I imposed myself I got what I needed. I have never had to accept compromises of any kind“. After Bergamo, the examination of Michele Donferri Mitelli, the then number three at Autostrade, will begin next week.