What emerged from the trial for the collapse of the Morandi Bridge . The former CEO of Edizione, the Benetton holding company that owns Atlantia, former manager of Autostrade per l’Italia, heard as a person informed of the facts at the trial for the collapse that caused the deaths of 43 people in 2018, declared in the courtroom which in 2010 had come to the attention, in a meeting, of some structural problems about that bridge.

The revelation

—

Gianni Mion’s words could represent a turning point both for the importance of the news and for the names involved. The former CEO of Edizione stated that the meeting took place in 2010 and that, from what he recalls, Giovanni Castellucci and Riccardo Mollo (respectively former CEO and general manager of Autostrade per l’Italia) were present, Gilberto Benetton and the board of statutory auditors of Atlantia, as well as technicians and managers of Spea Engineering (design company of the Atlantia group). At this meeting it would emerge that the bridge was at risk of collapse due to original design flaws. “We self-certify it” – so, again according to Mion, Mollo would have said when the former wondered how it would have been possible to have a safety certification issued for the Morandi. “Unfortunately I didn’t reply, but I was worried. What does it mean to self-certify? It’s a contradiction in terms. I didn’t agree, but I didn’t say anythingit’s my regret”. After these statements, Mion’s examination was suspended at the request of Giorgio Perroni, lawyer of the former director of the First Section of Autostrade, Riccardo Rigacci, one of the 59 defendants in the trial. “We were unprepared to manage the network” – added Mion in today’s statement in the courtroom.