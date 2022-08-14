Ponte Morandi: Committee spokesman: “Still no excuse”

The media attention waning, the presence of the State increasingly restricted to the commemoration, the risk that some of the crimes for which 59 people are accused go into statute of limitations. And then that pain never subsided of those who have lost the opportunity to share their life with a child, a sister, a partner, a friend. Here is what every day the relatives of the 43 people who died on 14 August 2018, swallowed up by the concrete of a collapsed bridge, have to deal with. crashed in a few moments at 11.36 on that rainy morning four years ago. The spokesperson for dozens of families who lived through that tragedy is Egle Possetti, spokesperson for the Ponte Morandi Victim Remembrance Committee. In the disaster he lost his sister, brother-in-law and grandchildren. And, among the many recriminations, one in particular: “no one has ever apologized” for what happened.

It is she who every time, on 14 August, climbs on the small podium at the foot of the construction site, then of the new rebuilt bridge, to shout in the face of institutions and the judiciary that the request is always and only one: justice, under every point of view. The AGI asked her to speak with an open heart, also addressing those who, for this matter, are called to answer directly or indirectly, in terms of criminal responsibility, but also moral. Possetti, do you feel that the disaster of four years ago is falling into oblivion? “I think so. Surely it is important that again this year, August 14th, there is the presence of a minister (Giovannini, ed), but it is clear that media attention, and not only, has dropped: this is an uncomfortable story. Among the defendants there are people who worked for the state, who represented those they should have checked “.

Are you also referring to the fact that so far none of the defendants have been affected, even on a professional level? “Yup’. No one was hit, on the contrary: we gave them 8 billion to reacquire the management of our infrastructure. This is inexcusable from our point of view: after what happened, there should have been at least a cancellation of the concession, or controlled management, at least until the end of the process. For us it is unacceptable that it did not happen. I also wrote to the Court of Auditors before the deal on the concessions was approved and they never answered me. I think an answer, alinstitutional level, it should have arrived, not so much because I am Egle Possetti, but for whom I represent. For us this too is unacceptable “.

Ponte Morandi, a chemical pole with public money near the houses

Do you believe that Morandi’s tragedy was overshadowed by the ‘Genoa model’, to emphasize the rapid reconstruction of the viaduct? “It hit the mark and it is a tremendously distressing aspect for us. The fact that the bridge was rebuilt was certainly a duty towards the citizens. We never accepted the great emphasis on the inauguration and only after the intervention of President Mattarella had there been a downsizing of that event. It is clear that from such an event as a city you have to try to emerge strengthened, giving a sign of restart, but – without appearing hyper critical – it almost seems that this collapse has become “the goose that lays the golden eggs “, with the ‘Genoa model’ that is relaunched in every electoral campaign. speed. It is clear that the regular legislation needs to be revised, but in this case it was possible to do everything without respecting the regulations. Nothing detracts from the great work done, but it seems that – precisely because there are so many economic interests in between – they are trying to push the tragedy into the background, emphasizing only the good that comes out of it “.

Here is what Il Fatto Quotidiano writes today: “The promise, in the aftermath of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, was to revive the economy of the most affected areas. Four years after the disaster, Sampierdarena, a neighborhood adjacent to the viaduct, is among those who have lost the most businesses and wealth. Now he gets a huge new industrial bondage as a gift: a chemical pole a few hundred meters from the town. The joke is that the project “, the Fatto Quotidiano argues,” could be implemented with 30 million euros from the Genoa Decree. Those funds allocated by the Conte government that were supposed to help the realities most affected by the crisis “, concludes Il Fatto.

Subscribe to the newsletter

