The video lasts a few seconds and should document a check in the Berté tunnel, on the A26 between Ovada and Masone in a southerly direction. In reality, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Guardia di Finanza have discovered, in that file only the Spea inspectors can be seen and heard ( company of the Atlantia Group such as the Autostrade per l’Italia concessionaire, once in charge of monitoring) who, making fun of the name of the tunnel, hum “I’m not a lady”, a song by Loredana Bertè, and whiz by at 70 km/h instead of stopping on the place to check for any cracks or infiltrations. All after it had been revealed in previous conversations that no one really ascertained the state of the galleries. Fundamental problem: after a few months, precisely on December 30, 2019, the Bertè vault partially collapses, two and a half tons end up on the asphalt and only by a miracle they don’t overwhelm anyone. The video dates back to the first months of 2019 and was therefore made after the Morandi massacre and before the Bertè disaster, and was shown today in the courtroom during the trial on the viaduct massacre. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, it demonstrates how the maintenance caresses by Autostrade and Spea were “systemic”. (by Matteo Indice)



