Genoa – “To tell the truth, a few words are enough, when two thousand pages are needed one wonders whether it is not rather to change the perspective of truth itselfthat is to divert it from the real cause which was the hidden constructive defect and on the complicity and then maintained as such”. This is what the lawyer said at the end of the hearing Giovanni Paolo Accinni, lawyer of the engineer Giovanni Castellucci in the trial for the collapse of the Morandi bridge (August 14, 2018, 43 victims).

“We have turned to the college to evaluate the admissibility of the prosecutor’s requests, without limiting the rights of the prosecution and without prejudice to those of the defence”, concluded the defender. Castellucci’s lawyer began his reasoning by quoting the film “The Verdict” starring Paul Newman. And he wasn’t the only one making quotes.



the process Collapse of the Morandi bridge, mother and daughter rescued from the rubble in the classroom. And from the super technician an assist to the prosecution

All the defenders (there are 58 people accused among former top management and technicians of Aspi and Spea, managers of the MIT and the Public Works Superintendency) they essentially opposed the maxi memory which the prosecution had filed before the Christmas holidays.

In over two thousand pages, the prosecutors Massimo Terrile and Walter Cotugno have illustrated what they have gathered over years of investigations and their conclusions on responsibilities. “A memory that serves to precondition the conviction of the judgesCastellucci’s lawyers argued.

“An attack on impartiality”, commented the lawyer Luca Marafioti. The court will decide on Monday whether to allow storage of memory. That day the experts of the judge of the preliminary hearing who drew up the report on the causes of the collapse will begin to be heard.