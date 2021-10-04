Genoa – Marco Bucci will be confirmed commissioner for the reconstruction of the Polcevera viaduct for another year. This was declared by the mayor of Genoa himself on the day of the deadline, set precisely for 4 October. “The copy of the decree signed by the prime minister Mario Draghi arrived on Friday morning – said Bucci this morning on the sidelines of a conference on the outskirts at Palazzo Ducale – even if the decree has not yet been published in the Official Gazette “.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

