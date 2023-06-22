Ponte Morandi, interceptions: “We knew that everything was at risk”

On the tragic story of the collapse of Morandi bridge to Genoacosting the lives of 43 people, a new audio file appears destined to cause discussion that clearly photographs like all the managers of Highways knew the risks well. Morandi – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – has fallen a year and a half ago. We are at the beginning of 2020, a few weeks after the collapse of a part of the vault of the Bertè gallery, on the A26. One is on stage at the top of the Benetton group head-on collision.

John MionCEO of Edizione, the family safe through which the Benettons control Atlantia, says: “The Morandi had a problem Of design. When we bought the Autostrade company we said it suited us just as it was. As we knew there was that thing and it was widely discussed and presented on many occasions, it was simply necessary, as our responsibility, to say: “Guys, let’s redo this bridge“.

Read also: Morandi, Aspi’s “compensation” tunnel is paid by users. What a mockery!

Subscribe to the newsletter

