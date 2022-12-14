Ponte Morandi, at the time of the collapse there was also a truck loaded with drugs from the ‘Ndrangheta

On 14 August 2018, among the vehicles that crashed with the collapse of the Morandi Bridge there was also a refrigerated truck stuffed with drugs. 900 kilos of hashish, destined for the Campania underworld. However, the drugs were managed by the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta and transported by a courier.

That Eurocargo, according to reports The Republic, would have remained over a month in the Genoa Bolzaneto depot. Kept “impounded” like the other vehicles involved in the disaster. But no investigator, nor the judiciary, had paid due attention to that heavy vehicle. Let alone what he was carrying or who the drugs belonged to.

Now, with the arrest of 76 people (48 of whom ended up in prison) as part of the investigation by the Carabinieri del Ros of Reggio Calabria, the story came out through an environmental interception in March 2020. The boss of Rosarno Francesco Benito Palaia, of the Bellocco clan, and an affiliate, Rosario Caminiti.

The interception between the boss and the franchisee

As reported by Republic, the investigating judge Vincenzi Bellini writes: “In discussing future drug trafficking, Palaia referred to a refrigerated cargo filled with hashish and was involved in the sad event of the collapse of the Morandi bridge. A match intended for criminals from Campania”.

And again: “According to reports, the subjects of the Neapolitan hinterland had hired Palaia in order to recover the substance in question…”. Despite this he was under house arrest. And yet, this “with its adhesions in the scrap recovery sector, could have identified and transported the carcass of the vehicle”.

The pre-trial detention order states that “the agreement would later provide for a 50 percent division of the drug”.

In the intercept published by Republic Palaia says: “… If you go to the first video, a van has fallen. It’s a yellow Eurocargo, you can see it perfectly because it’s yellow, with a cold room, little one! The little one! He fell paru (horizontal, ed)… As the bridge fell he sat down, automatically a car fell on top of him…”.

Caminiti: “A van crashed, I know, I know. He said that she wanted to go and get him ”. Palaia: “In short, he says that black people know that he is lost… we are still buying from them. I want to fuck these 900 kilos, he says, and you have the option of taking it all… I asked him in what sense. I can do one thing, I told him, let’s do 50/50, I’ll sell it and you’ll take 50%, you didn’t pay anyway”.

Palaia knows a friend from the Castelli Romani, “someone who has a trolley with a hole… to take this van, so, so, that they released it… they moved it from Latina and brought it to Frosinone… now, the day before yesterday morning he called if there is the possibility of a big trolley to go and load and to get directly to Calabria… Now what am I doing, since there is a friend of mine over there in the Castelli Romani who has the buses, he who does the schools, and has a trolley with a hole”.

The cold room, however, is deformed. And Palaia still says to Caminiti: “If the walls open during transport… you gambled everything away and get yourself arrested… I called this guy. He said bandaged, he told me with ratchet bands and the cell must stay closed… And every 200 kilometres, two hundred and fifty… one stops and he has to ratchet again…”

However, the First Group of the Guardia di Finanza of Genoa, which carried out all the investigations into the collapse and the massacre of 43 people, was never informed of this affair. Not even the prosecutor’s office. Even the Carabinieri del Ros set it aside, as it was considered secondary to the main investigation into the mafia gangs.