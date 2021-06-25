The prosecutor of Genoa asked that 59 of the 69 investigated for the massacre of the Morandi Bridge be tried. Furthermore, Autostrade per l’Italia and Spea, the entity that monitored the concessionaire’s infrastructures at the time, will be held accountable pursuant to the law on administrative liability. The Morandi viaduct collapsed on 14 August 2018: 43 people died.

“The timelines set by the investigators were respected. “Not a single day was wasted for the investigation,” said chief prosecutor Francesco Cozzi. And the plan to arrive at the requests for indictment before the summer break will materialize in these hours, when the documents will be physically notified. At that point it will also clarify which are the ten names “frozen” by the magistrates. Just over two years and nine months were needed by the investigators, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Paolo D’Ovidio and by the substitutes Massimo Terrile and Walter Cotugno, to shed light on the tragedy. For the investigators, those 59 suspects already knew of the fragility of the viaduct. But they would have done nothing or almost nothing to monitor the actual state of health. And to reinforce it as it would have been necessary, starting from the south stay of pile 9, the first to yield. The mantra was to reduce maintenance and safety costs to increase Aspi’s earnings, according to the financiers under the orders of Colonels Ivan Bixio (First Group) and Giampaolo Lo Turco (metropolitan nucleus), who examined among the thousands of documents of the investigation even years of budgets“, Reports the Press.

There would have been two appraisals, one on the conditions of the viaduct and one on the causes of the collapse, ordered by the judge for the preliminary hearing Angela Maria Nutini and carried out in an evidentiary incident (and therefore third parties with respect to the parties) to corroborate the arguments of the investigators. According to the report on the causes, the collapse would have been preventable if all the necessary maintenance operations had been carried out.

“The 59 suspects for which the trial is requested are all managers, executives, technicians of Aspi and Spea, of the Ministry of Infrastructures and of the Superintendency of Public Works. There are also some engineers and university professors hired as a consultant. All, however, with criminal roles and responsibilities relevant to the entire judicial affair. First of all: Giovanni Castellucci, Michele Donferri Mitelli, Paolo Berti, respectively managing director, director of maintenance and head of operations at Aspi; again, Antonino Galatà, Massimiliano Giacobbi and others from Spea. Then most of the other suspects for which the Prosecutor’s Office and the Gdf have filed “in-depth and heavy evidence on criminal responsibility.” All, for various reasons, called to answer for multiple manslaughter, negligent collapse, road homicide, attack on transport safety, forgery and willful omission of safety devices in the workplace. With the indictment, the Prosecutor’s Office will ask the judge to decide on the stumps of the collapse, the so-called findings used up to now as proof-mother and remained under seizure. The magistrates believe that keeping them is now useless. Some lawyers, however, have asked to keep them still, to allow further investigation“, We read on Repubblica.