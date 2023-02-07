For the structure of the future bridge over the Strait, “from an engineering point of view, there would be no seismic risk. On the contrary, such a high and elastic structure would absorb” any earthquake. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, on the microphones of Radio Capital. “The question – underlined the minister – is instead to find the money to unite Sicily to Italy in a stable manner and we are working on this”.

Speaking then of the Cospito case “I do not comment on Donzelli’s statements or those of Serracchiani”, said Salvini, the situation “I am not passionate about. It must be overcome, going wall to wall – he articulated – it does not serve Italy, justice, Cospito, anyone. I talk to the people I meet and they talk to me about increased salaries and mortgages. I haven’t found anyone who has told me about Cospito. I hope we’ve come to an end, the controversy – he insisted – must end on both sides,” he added. , explaining how “the climate worries me. Anyone who attacks the police, the carabinieri, the forces of order in 2023, throws Molotov cocktails and at the university praises the BR and the years of lead must be treated. It is a situation to keep an eye on”.

As for Cospito’s conditions, Salvini said again, “every life that fails worries me, but right now it’s his choice. The 41 bis regime is not decided by politics, but by the judges who are reasoning about it. It was born to isolate those who must not give messages to the outside” to “pseudo-anarchists who tarnish the ideals of anarchy, who must never lead to violence”.

The deputy prime minister then also returned to talk about immigration pointing the finger at “some NGOs” which according to Salvini “are ferries for migrants, but – he said – not all are the same. There are some who do it to save lives, others to earn money. There are associations which should erect monuments, others are looking for business. Each person put on a small boat or boat – he said – is worth from two to 5 thousand dollars, with which weapons and drugs are bought”. Therefore, he added, “rescuing a shipwrecked person is not only dictated by the law of the sea, common sense says so. The problem is that the more NGO ships there are in the water, the more smugglers are encouraged to sink. The situation must be controlled, limited and shared at European level”.