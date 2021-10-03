“Dear Giorgia, even today you continued to make propaganda during the electoral silence by attacking Virginia Raggi for the fire that devastated the Iron Bridge last night” in Rome. So Giuseppe Conte on Facebook. “If you really feel the anxiety to declare irrepressible, why don’t you firmly condemn the attacks and threats against our candidates in Nardò, Afragola, Piedimonte Matese, Monteparano?”, Wrote the M5S leader again? .

“If you really share the real need to strengthen our legal safeguards so that you do not cut, in a clear and decisive way, the ties of your party that emerged from the Fanpage investigation with Roman greetings, praises to Hitler, pursuits of immigrants, anti-Semitic threats and suspected illegal financing? “, reads the message of the former prime minister who adds:” While waiting to study the full films of the reportage you could benefit: it would be enough to declare that you renounce and repudiate in the most absolute way that 5% of which this Jonghi Lavarini reasons . This would be a coherent and courageous gesture “.

“Inspections and investigations are underway to establish the causes of the fire. We will know more, I imagine, when the Roman citizens have voted. spent a word on the various fires that have occurred in recent years of buses and dumpsters and on the boycotts against the outgoing administration of Rome which has made the fight against illegality an absolute priority? “.

“In Rome the Ponte dell’Industria, for the Romans ‘the Iron Bridge’ of Ostiense, was devastated by a fire and some external parts collapsed. Images that are striking. It will be the judiciary that will make it clear, but it would seem that the fire, which then involved a gas pipeline, broke out in an illegal camp, shanty town style, on the banks of the Tiber, just under the bridge “, wrote on Facebook the president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni, adding:” A nation in disarray where illegality reigns thanks to the Minister of the Interior Lamorgese. A city in full decline thanks to the Rays junta. The result is the collapsing capital of Italy. In every sense “.