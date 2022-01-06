The Museu do Pontal, an international reference in Brazilian popular art, reopens today (6), after the end of the year, with six exhibits installed and an agenda for this month’s weekends, aimed at children and families.

The program includes several free activities, and registration can be made at the reception of the museum, in Barra da Tijuca, in the west side of Rio, which opened in October of last year.

The public will be able to see the six inaugural exhibitions “New air: reinvented point”, one of which is long-term and five temporary, which bring together 700 sets of works, with around 2,000 pieces from the museum’s collection and important guest collections. Due to sanitary controls, the weekend schedule, with interactive games, has limited capacity, and the entry criterion is first-come-first-served.

Activities

Among the programmed activities are the Painting Workshop with Natural Paints, with Jhon Bermond; the Clowns Intervention: Art of Daily Life; the Catavento Workshop, with special rotations; the Kite Workshop; and Contação de Histórias, with the group Os Tapetes Contadores de Histórias, which will present great authors such as Ana Maria Machado, Carlos Drummond de Andrade, Graciliano Ramos, Manoel de Barros, Ricardo Azevedo, in addition to popular tales.

Those who prefer to follow the Musical Tour for Brazilian Popular Art and Culture, with art educators Beatriz Bessa and Pedro Cavalcante, will be able to choose timetables in the morning or in the afternoon. Children and families will also be able to have fun with the Popular Toys Chest, coordinated by the museum team, with yo-yos, biboques, shuttlecocks, tops, puppets, rubber bands and jump ropes, chalk for hopscotch and hula hoops. The sculptures present in the exhibitions, especially at Brincares – jokes and games, are the inspiration for the activity.

Food

Food can be provided by Cafeteria Divino Café. With the sanitary protocols, service is provided at the eight tables installed in the external area of ​​the museum, all protected by ombrelones. There will be a special menu for those who prefer to have a picnic in the museum’s large Garden Square. The menu, developed by chef Diogo Gioia, will have three breakfast options and several savory and sweet items.

The curator director Angela Mascelani, who heads the Pontal Museum together with executive director Lucas Van de Beuque, said that the reopening of the cultural space, with exhibitions and programming designed for children, continues the proposal to keep alive the popular culture. “What is done in the museum is to plant the future. The museum is constantly focused on the idea of ​​the future, and memories and traditions pave that future, because they provide an anchor”, she said in an interview with Brazil Agency.

Pontal Museum – Disclosure Museu do Pontal

For the director, the open area of ​​the headquarters favors the organization of programs on the spot. “It’s a very large space, the open area is huge, it has more than 3 thousand square meters, and the public is in a safer situation for the visit. The vaccination booklet is requested. We take all the sanitary care,” she recalled.

Angela also said that before the inauguration of the new headquarters, even during the pandemic period, the museum did not stop promoting debates and virtual courses to maintain the dissemination of Brazilian popular art. “We increased the part of the museum onlinewhich was present with great public participation in courses, seminars, meetings and lives. This boosted our ability to work throughout Brazil, in a way. Face-to-face events have in them the difficulty of bringing people to Rio de Janeiro and with a museum that has a national collection, it is very important that people from all other territories are heard. We continued this with a lot of support from the public, who want to debate these issues and have a place not only for training, but also for information”, he observed.

collection

The museum’s collection, founded in 1976 by the French artist and collector Jacques Van de Beuque (1922-2000), is a reference in Brazilian popular art and the most significant in this segment in Brazil, with more than 10,000 works by 300 artists. The pieces were gathered from research and trips the collector made across the country.

Visits to the Pontal Museum can be made from Thursday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm. Access to the exhibitions closes at 5:30 pm, half an hour before the space closes.

