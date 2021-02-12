Swede Martin Ponsiluoma took first place in the sprint at the Biathlon World Championships, which takes place in Pokljuka, Slovenia, on February 12. The race was broadcast by the TV channel Eurosport…

“I’ve had a good sprint race this year. Hit the top ten several times. The key to success was perfect shooting, I got it. I was able to focus on my work. Of course, I was not sure of anything. I waited at the finish line, because I understood that anything is possible, ”Ponciluoma commented on his victory.

During the competition, the athlete at a distance of 10 km showed a result of 24 minutes 41.1 seconds, on two firing lines he did not allow a single miss. On the second line was the Frenchman Simon Destier, the third was his compatriot Emilien Jacquelin.

As noted “Sport-Express”, Ponsiluoma became the second Swedish biathlete to win the world championship gold in his individual race. The first was Adolf Wiklund, who won the individual event in 1958.

Russian Eduard Latypov, in turn, took 10th place, Matvey Eliseev became 19th, Alexander Loginov – 26th, Anton Babikov – 53rd, Karim Khalili – 64th.

On February 9, 2021, the IBU recommended that biathletes, coaches and specialists of the Russian team not publish on social networks the image of the country’s state symbols during the World Cup in Slovenia.

At the end of last year, CAS ruled that until December 16, 2022, Russian athletes will not be able to compete under the country’s flag in international competitions.