Valencia Basket coach, Jaume Ponsarnau, celebrated the triumph (77-93) this Thursday in his visit to Real Madrid, thanks to a great defense work, the “turning points“from Bojan Dubljevic’s 3-pointers and the brave play of his team.

“We have started the game from you to you, finding defense, finding attack. ANDIt was difficult against the two best defenders in Europe, Campazzo and Tavaresbut we were finding basketball“he said after the meeting at the WiZink Center.

The taronja team made it 2-0 at the expense of a Madrid that did not start in the Euroleague after two days. “I’m very happy with how we started pressing the passing lanes and even though they found some point our feeling was to be involved in the game“, he claimed.

“We have had turning points especially thanks to Dubljevic’s triples and that has allowed us to find spaces for other players to enter the game. We have been brave and in times we have had difficulties we have always found brave players“he added.