Marquez, the adventure in the Gresini team has begun

Marc Marquez he did not hide a certain embarrassment in showing up at the presentation of the new season with the colors of Gresini teamafter a very long and successful militancy in Honda.

The six-time world champion of the MotoGP class will therefore have to put his farewell behind him – one year before the contractual terms – to the home of the Golden Wing and will have to demonstrate that he can also win with the 2023 world champion Ducati.

Sito Pons destroys Marc Marquez

Many enthusiasts know Pons site, former rider who raced from 1981 to 1989 in the 250 class and also present in four different years in the 500 class (1980, 1985, 1990, 1991). After retiring, the Spaniard opened Pons Racing, with which champions of the caliber of Alex Crivillé, Loris Capirossi, Max Biaggi, Carlos Checa, Alex Barros and Troy Bayliss also raced.

Asked by the podcast The Race MotoGP, Sito Pons spoke about Marc Marquez's farewell to Honda, bluntly: “I can understand what he did, maybe he was right to break up with HRC, because obviously it wasn't working between them anymore. But because of my character, I can't think that it should be done like this. For me loyalty is fundamental. Marc was with Honda for a long time and won a lot between them and now he wanted to leave because the bike isn't working well. I'm sorry to say that You can't put all the blame on just one sidewhen you too have your responsibilities.”

Pons wanted to draw attention to the many races missed by Marquez from 2020 onwards: “If you don't run, you don't have a chance to win. If you stay at home because you are injured, this affects the entire project. For me there is no doubt that Marc is one of the best riders in history, but he is saying goodbye to Honda when he was always injured for several years. The truth is that Honda wasn't that far away in the last races of 2023. But I understand the rider's position, he wants to win at all costs. He's giving up money. On the one hand there is the sporting part and on the other loyalty“, concluded the Spaniard.