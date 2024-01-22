For those who don't know, the Pong original from Atari has not received a sequel as such since its first appearance on the iconic console 2600, since everything released has been tributes or remasters of what has already been seen, but there is no second part or evolution of what we know. Fortunately, and after almost 50 years, things are going to change no more and no less than with qomp 2, which changes its name but will still be the video game that many classic fans have been waiting for for years.

So it will be next February 20th when the owners of a nintendo switch You will be able to find this video game through the corresponding digital store, this with a delivery that goes beyond convention in terms of the classic game from the first era of this industry. That is to say, there will be moments in which the player will have the opportunity to save the ball even if it went off the paddles, so the games will be played in the best possible way.

Here you can see its trailer:

Here is the title description:

– Brain Puzzle: Simple two-button controls belie complex and compelling gameplay. Use your reflexes and think ahead to avoid hazards, flip switches, and bounce your way through. 30 complicated levels. Hidden collectibles push you to explore every inch of the minimalist maps.



– A surprise around every corner: Qomp2 constantly delights with new features, mechanics, enemies, traps and dangers are introduced as you progress through the game. – Bosses: Four challenging bosses block your path at the end of each world. You'll need to use all your new abilities to master their attacks and defenses. Don't worry. Death is not the end in a world inspired by arcade games. Quick Respawn ensures you'll be back in the action in seconds.



– A serene soundscape: A soundtrack of ambient improvisations immerses you in the rhythm and helps you

Stay calm as you move through the minimalist maze. An emotional journey: an enigmatic story of doubt, fear and self-acceptance, told without words with simple animations and effects.

Remember that qomp 2 he arrives February 20th in switch.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor's note: Although it is a sequel to qomp, it is also a sequel to the classic Pong, since in the end it is being published by Atari, owners of the franchise, so if they say that it is the second part, we can consider it as a closed case.